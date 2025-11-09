Sign up
Photo 2494
I-40 Sunset
Glad to be off of the road... traffic was fierce on this long day of driving on I-40. We camped overnight behind a gas station not far from I-40.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
6
8
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3040
photos
164
followers
156
following
Tags
sunset
,
interstate
,
i-40
,
hermits-backpacking-trip-2025
,
hermits-backpacking-trip
Thom Mitchell
ace
Wow. That. Is. Gorgeous!
December 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sky and silhouettes.
December 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
December 7th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! That sky is ablaze! Love the colours and the silhouettes! Fav
December 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing sky!
December 7th, 2025
