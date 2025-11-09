Previous
Next
I-40 Sunset by kvphoto
Photo 2494

I-40 Sunset

Glad to be off of the road... traffic was fierce on this long day of driving on I-40. We camped overnight behind a gas station not far from I-40.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Wow. That. Is. Gorgeous!
December 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous sky and silhouettes.
December 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
December 7th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! That sky is ablaze! Love the colours and the silhouettes! Fav
December 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing sky!
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact