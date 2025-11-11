Previous
Arkansas River by kvphoto
Photo 2490

Arkansas River

What an intense array of color in this sunrise over the Arkansas River this morning. This shot was taken through a dirty camper window. This morning‘s temperature was below freezing… so I did not want to go outside!
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
682% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Can't get any more beautiful than that.
November 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact