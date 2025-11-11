Sign up
Photo 2490
Arkansas River
What an intense array of color in this sunrise over the Arkansas River this morning. This shot was taken through a dirty camper window. This morning‘s temperature was below freezing… so I did not want to go outside!
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Tags
sunrise
arkansas
arkansas-river
aux-arc-park
Mags
ace
Wow! Can't get any more beautiful than that.
November 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours!
November 11th, 2025
