Previous
Photo 2491
Home Sweet Home
Arrived home safely after driving five long days from the Grand Canyon. I was glad to see that our Japanese Red Maple still had its leaves. We also have a hickory tree with golden leaves. So glad to be home! Now the cleanup begins!
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
home
,
color
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
japanese-red-maple
