Allatoona Pass by kvphoto
Allatoona Pass

After five days of driving Kate and I were ready to get outside for a nice walk. We were also glad to be reunited with Sugar. Sugar was a happy girl when we picked her up from her petsitting family and she loved walking on the trail with us.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

KV

January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like a lovely walk and time
November 15th, 2025  
Heather
What a beautiful place for a walk! A nice shot too with the path rolling out behind Sugar and with the light on the yellow leaves! Fav
November 15th, 2025  
Mags
Aww! Pretty fur baby.
November 15th, 2025  
