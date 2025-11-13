Sign up
Photo 2492
Allatoona Pass
After five days of driving Kate and I were ready to get outside for a nice walk. We were also glad to be reunited with Sugar. Sugar was a happy girl when we picked her up from her petsitting family and she loved walking on the trail with us.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3004
photos
166
followers
157
following
Tags
dog
,
georgia
,
trail
,
sugar
,
hiking
,
great pyrenees
,
sonyrx100m7
,
allatoona pass
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a lovely walk and time
November 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a beautiful place for a walk! A nice shot too with the path rolling out behind Sugar and with the light on the yellow leaves! Fav
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Pretty fur baby.
November 15th, 2025
