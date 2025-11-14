Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2493
In Motion
Not the sharpest of shots but I liked the way Sugar's shadow shows up in the sand on the shore of Lake Allatoona. She had fun swimming and then we hiked the Homestead Loop. She spent the late afternoon sleeping in the backyard. Happy, happy dog.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3004
photos
166
followers
157
following
683% complete
View this month »
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Latest from all albums
2487
75
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th November 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
motion
,
wet
,
georgia
,
sugar
,
swim
,
great pyrenees
,
sonyrx100m7
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
November 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
Oh yes- that's a cool shot! Sugar is sure living the life thanks to you and Kate! Fav
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Having fun! =)
November 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
November 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close