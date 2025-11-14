Previous
In Motion by kvphoto
Photo 2493

In Motion

Not the sharpest of shots but I liked the way Sugar's shadow shows up in the sand on the shore of Lake Allatoona. She had fun swimming and then we hiked the Homestead Loop. She spent the late afternoon sleeping in the backyard. Happy, happy dog.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
November 15th, 2025  
Heather ace
Oh yes- that's a cool shot! Sugar is sure living the life thanks to you and Kate! Fav
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Having fun! =)
November 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact