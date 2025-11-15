Sign up
Photo 2498
Splash Party
Comments not necessary... just filling in my calendar with a few more shots of Sugar enjoying the lake.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3025
photos
166
followers
157
following
687% complete
View this month »
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th November 2025 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
water
,
lake
,
splash
,
sugar
,
great pyrenees
,
sonyrx100m7
