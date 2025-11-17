Previous
Sugar by kvphoto
Photo 2494

Sugar

Sugar has been enjoying the cooler weather and spends a lot of time outside in our backyard.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Babs ace
She is gorgeous.
November 17th, 2025  
Heather ace
Those eye! A beautiful portrait! Fav
November 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet shot of Sugar with those soulful eyes.
November 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait of Sugar
November 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2025  
