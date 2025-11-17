Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2494
Sugar
Sugar has been enjoying the cooler weather and spends a lot of time outside in our backyard.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3005
photos
166
followers
157
following
683% complete
View this month »
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Latest from all albums
75
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th November 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
monochrome
,
sugar
,
great pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Babs
ace
She is gorgeous.
November 17th, 2025
Heather
ace
Those eye! A beautiful portrait! Fav
November 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet shot of Sugar with those soulful eyes.
November 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait of Sugar
November 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close