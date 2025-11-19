Sign up
Previous
Photo 2496
Iron Hill Trail
We were happy that we still had some beautiful fall colors to come home in Georgia to after our trip to Arizona and the Grand Canyon.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3007
photos
166
followers
157
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th November 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful fall colors.
November 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Some lovely autumnal colours.
November 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful golden glow
November 19th, 2025
