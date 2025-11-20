Previous
New Friends on the Trail

Sugar loved meeting this family on the Pine Mountain West trail this afternoon. They had already visited the overlook and warned us about swarms of ladybugs that sting.... I found out that they are Asian lady beetles and they look very similar to ladybugs. To read more: https://www.gpb.org/news/2025/11/17/asian-lady-beetles-are-swarming-stinking-ga-homes-heres-why-how-keep-them-out
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Mags
Aww! Sugar looks like she's loving that.
November 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
They look great! Nice of them to warn you. Those bites are horrid. Sugar looks very content ❤️
November 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Cute family
November 20th, 2025  
Vesna
Beautiful image.
November 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great family shot.
November 20th, 2025  
