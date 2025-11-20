Sign up
Previous
Photo 2498
New Friends on the Trail
Sugar loved meeting this family on the Pine Mountain West trail this afternoon. They had already visited the overlook and warned us about swarms of ladybugs that sting.... I found out that they are Asian lady beetles and they look very similar to ladybugs. To read more:
https://www.gpb.org/news/2025/11/17/asian-lady-beetles-are-swarming-stinking-ga-homes-heres-why-how-keep-them-out
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
5
3
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
3010
photos
166
followers
157
following
Tags
dog
,
family
,
georgia
,
trail
,
sugar
,
hikers
,
great pyrenees
,
sonyrx100m7
,
pine mountain west
Mags
ace
Aww! Sugar looks like she's loving that.
November 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They look great! Nice of them to warn you. Those bites are horrid. Sugar looks very content ❤️
November 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Cute family
November 20th, 2025
Vesna
Beautiful image.
November 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great family shot.
November 20th, 2025
