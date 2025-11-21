Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2499
Beech Leaves
"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall."
--F. Scott Fitzgerald
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3011
photos
166
followers
157
following
684% complete
View this month »
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
20th November 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
beech
,
sonyrx100m7
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
November 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love beech leaves. We have a 200 year old copper beech in our garden and beech hedging surrounding the perimeter of the property. It's a beautiful thing, such rich colour. Nice shot.
November 21st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Beautiful!! Life continues with the fallen leaves into the ground
November 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
A lovely shot with these gorgeous copper and light-filled leaves filling your frame! Stunning on black! Fav
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture and saying
November 21st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous colour and light
November 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close