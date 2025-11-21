Previous
Beech Leaves by kvphoto
Photo 2499

Beech Leaves

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall."

--F. Scott Fitzgerald
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful color!
November 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love beech leaves. We have a 200 year old copper beech in our garden and beech hedging surrounding the perimeter of the property. It's a beautiful thing, such rich colour. Nice shot.
November 21st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful!! Life continues with the fallen leaves into the ground
November 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
A lovely shot with these gorgeous copper and light-filled leaves filling your frame! Stunning on black! Fav
November 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture and saying
November 21st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous colour and light
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact