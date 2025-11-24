Sign up
Photo 2504
Leaf Light
"Autumn, the year's last, loveliest smile."
--William C. Bryant
24th November 2025
24th Nov 25
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
3021
photos
166
followers
157
following
686% complete
View this month »
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th November 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
japanese red maple
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture.
November 27th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Beautiful Japenese maple leaves
November 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 27th, 2025
