Leaf Light by kvphoto
Leaf Light

"Autumn, the year's last, loveliest smile."

--William C. Bryant
24th November 2025 24th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
November 27th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful Japenese maple leaves
November 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
November 27th, 2025  
