Photo 2505
Double Knockout Roses
Our double knockout roses keep on blooming even after we've had some below freezing temps.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3021
photos
166
followers
157
following
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th November 2025 9:53am
Tags
bokeh
,
roses
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
double knockout roses
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
November 27th, 2025
