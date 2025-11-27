Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by kvphoto
Photo 2507

Happy Thanksgiving

"Expressing gratitude for the miracles in your world is one of the best ways to make each moment of your life a special one. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!"

--Wayne Dyer
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Love this !! Happy Thanksgiving!!
November 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely image...Happy Thanksgiving!
November 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Have a happy Thanksgiving.
November 27th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I hope you have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and every day of the year! I
November 27th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Happy Thanksgiving.
November 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact