Last Leaves by kvphoto
Last Leaves

"Autumn burned brightly, a running flame through the mountains, a torch flung to the trees."

--Faith Baldwin
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
