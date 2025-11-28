Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2511
Last Leaves
"Autumn burned brightly, a running flame through the mountains, a torch flung to the trees."
--Faith Baldwin
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3026
photos
167
followers
157
following
687% complete
View this month »
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th November 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
backyard
,
trees
,
bokeh
,
japanese red maple
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close