Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2515
Decorations
Santa has resorted to transporting his Christmas tree in his taxi. It is one of my many Hallmark ornaments.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3033
photos
165
followers
156
following
689% complete
View this month »
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd December 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
,
decorations
,
christmas-lights
,
sony-a7rv
,
dec25words
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
How cute!
December 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
December 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love all the colors and reflection.
December 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
He comes in a helicopter here. Maybe because of the RAAF base close by.
December 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
December 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close