Decorations by kvphoto
Photo 2515

Decorations

Santa has resorted to transporting his Christmas tree in his taxi. It is one of my many Hallmark ornaments.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
689% complete

Mags ace
How cute!
December 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
December 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love all the colors and reflection.
December 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
He comes in a helicopter here. Maybe because of the RAAF base close by.
December 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
December 3rd, 2025  
