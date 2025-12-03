Gatherings at Marietta Square

We met a woman who was photographing this group and she said she was working to promote her photo shoots. She was standing next to me when I took this shot. Then I used her camera and took some shots of her with the group. Later she had them posed in a red sleigh.



We visited Marietta Square this afternoon thinking we would see it decorated for Christmas. The Christmas tree on the square was having lights strung by two men in crane baskets and the big gathering for the tree lighting is scheduled for tomorrow.