Gatherings at Marietta Square by kvphoto
Photo 2517

Gatherings at Marietta Square

We met a woman who was photographing this group and she said she was working to promote her photo shoots. She was standing next to me when I took this shot. Then I used her camera and took some shots of her with the group. Later she had them posed in a red sleigh.

We visited Marietta Square this afternoon thinking we would see it decorated for Christmas. The Christmas tree on the square was having lights strung by two men in crane baskets and the big gathering for the tree lighting is scheduled for tomorrow.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

ace
@kvphoto
Heather ace
A nice storytelling capture, KV. I had to google "God is Dope." Now I've got it :-)
December 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
@365projectorgheatherb I liked the shirts... it seems there is a "God is Dope" store in Atlanta though I'm not sure if that is where their shirts came from... I guess the slogan has been adopted by more than a few people... seems like the positive version of the word "dope" is much better than dope as a negative term- downer or drug.
December 3rd, 2025  
Kate ace
Those kids were a bit fidgety
December 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great candid and narrative!
December 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
December 3rd, 2025  
