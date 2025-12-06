Sign up
Previous
Photo 2520
Festive Christmas Tree Lights ICM
“Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.”
—Ruth Carter Stapleton
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3037
photos
164
followers
156
following
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd December 2025 4:06pm
christmas
,
lights
,
festive
,
sonyrx100m7
,
dec25words
,
icm-16
Kate
ace
Fabulous ICM
December 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Thank you for playing along.
December 6th, 2025
KV
ace
@wakelys
my pleasure… I love playing around with ICMs… so much fun!
December 6th, 2025
