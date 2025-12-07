Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
Christmas Dreams
"As you move toward a dream, the dream moves toward you."
--Julia Cameron
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3038
photos
164
followers
156
following
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th December 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
motion
,
christmas tree
,
christmas lights
,
icm-16
Babs
ace
A clever Christmassy ICM
December 7th, 2025
