Robin by kvphoto
Robin

We typically don't see many Robins in our backyard but this afternoon the yard was full of them... of course they all flew away once I stepped outside... except for this one in a far away tree.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding.
December 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
What a marvelous capture!
December 22nd, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture and very pretty! Fav
December 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture and I love the bokeh
December 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
December 22nd, 2025  
