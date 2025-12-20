Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2534
Dark-Eyed Junco
It was a gray dreary day but I was glad to spot a new bird in our backyard. This is the first one I've photographed.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3052
photos
164
followers
155
following
694% complete
View this month »
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st December 2025 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dark-eyed junco
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
Amazing closeup!
December 22nd, 2025
Heather
ace
An outstanding capture, KV! Such great detail and stunning clarity! Fav (We get dark-eyed juncos here, but they are fast moving little things, so I haven't been successful at getting a shot of them)
December 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful close-up
December 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking close up capture.
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close