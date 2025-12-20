Previous
Dark-Eyed Junco by kvphoto
Photo 2534

Dark-Eyed Junco

It was a gray dreary day but I was glad to spot a new bird in our backyard. This is the first one I've photographed.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Mags ace
Amazing closeup!
December 22nd, 2025  
Heather ace
An outstanding capture, KV! Such great detail and stunning clarity! Fav (We get dark-eyed juncos here, but they are fast moving little things, so I haven't been successful at getting a shot of them)
December 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful close-up
December 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking close up capture.
December 22nd, 2025  
