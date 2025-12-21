Winter Solstice

Our day was gray, drizzly, and overcast. We got a little color in the skies in the late afternoon.



According to Google AI: "Winter Solstice 2025 traditions center on welcoming the return of light after the year's longest night (Dec 21st), with popular practices including creating altars, lighting candles/fires, burning a Yule log, making wreaths, reflecting on the past year, setting intentions, feasting (like with dumplings for Dongzhi), and connecting with nature through sunrise/sunset hikes or meditation, all emphasizing rebirth and renewal."