Winter Solstice by kvphoto
Winter Solstice

Our day was gray, drizzly, and overcast. We got a little color in the skies in the late afternoon.

According to Google AI: "Winter Solstice 2025 traditions center on welcoming the return of light after the year's longest night (Dec 21st), with popular practices including creating altars, lighting candles/fires, burning a Yule log, making wreaths, reflecting on the past year, setting intentions, feasting (like with dumplings for Dongzhi), and connecting with nature through sunrise/sunset hikes or meditation, all emphasizing rebirth and renewal."
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scene
December 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh very nice!
December 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
December 22nd, 2025  
