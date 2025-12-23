Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2538
Ready to Fly
This Red Bellied Woodpecker was just getting ready to fly away.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3056
photos
164
followers
155
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd December 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
red bellied woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW incredible
December 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
December 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 24th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot, KV! I like how you captured the unfolding of its wings! Beautiful markings! Fav
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close