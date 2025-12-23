Previous
Ready to Fly by kvphoto
Photo 2538

Ready to Fly

This Red Bellied Woodpecker was just getting ready to fly away.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW incredible
December 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
December 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 24th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great shot, KV! I like how you captured the unfolding of its wings! Beautiful markings! Fav
December 24th, 2025  
