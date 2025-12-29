Previous
Downy Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 2544

Downy Woodpecker

The Downy is an agile tree climber with specialized feet. They have two toes facing forward and two facing backwards (Zygodactyl feet) and this gives them good grip. They use their stiff tail feathers for support. --info from Google AI
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

@kvphoto
Bucktree ace
Perfect capture of its profile.
December 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
December 29th, 2025  
