Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2544
Downy Woodpecker
The Downy is an agile tree climber with specialized feet. They have two toes facing forward and two facing backwards (Zygodactyl feet) and this gives them good grip. They use their stiff tail feathers for support. --info from Google AI
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3064
photos
164
followers
155
following
696% complete
View this month »
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Latest from all albums
2539
437
2540
2541
2542
438
2543
2544
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th December 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downy woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Bucktree
ace
Perfect capture of its profile.
December 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close