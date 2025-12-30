Downy Duo

Google AI Overview of the Downy Woodpecker:

"The Downy Woodpecker is North America's smallest woodpecker, measuring about 5.5-7 inches long (like a large sparrow), with a short, stubby bill, a black-and-white checkered pattern, a white stripe down its back, and males have a red patch on their head, making it a common, dainty backyard visitor in Georgia, easily confused with the larger Hairy Woodpecker.

Downy Woodpecker Size & Appearance

Length: 5.5 to 6.7 inches (14-17 cm).

Wingspan: Around 10-12 inches (25-30 cm).

Weight: About 0.7 to 1 ounce (21-28 g).

Key Feature: Very short, stubby bill (much shorter than its head) and black spots on its white outer tail feathers."



This is another composite of two different shots I took on the same afternoon in my backyard three days ago.