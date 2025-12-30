Previous
Downy Duo by kvphoto
Downy Duo

Google AI Overview of the Downy Woodpecker:
"The Downy Woodpecker is North America's smallest woodpecker, measuring about 5.5-7 inches long (like a large sparrow), with a short, stubby bill, a black-and-white checkered pattern, a white stripe down its back, and males have a red patch on their head, making it a common, dainty backyard visitor in Georgia, easily confused with the larger Hairy Woodpecker.
Downy Woodpecker Size & Appearance
Length: 5.5 to 6.7 inches (14-17 cm).
Wingspan: Around 10-12 inches (25-30 cm).
Weight: About 0.7 to 1 ounce (21-28 g).
Key Feature: Very short, stubby bill (much shorter than its head) and black spots on its white outer tail feathers."

This is another composite of two different shots I took on the same afternoon in my backyard three days ago.
30th December 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto



Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
December 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent job on the composite- if you hadn't told me I would have believed they were there together!
December 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
Very cool, KV! I like seeing them together like this! And great shots, too! Fav
December 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous capture!
December 30th, 2025  
