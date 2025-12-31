Digging In

Wishing you all a Happy New Year.



This red bellied woodpecker seemed to have his beak buried in this tree. This bird is significantly larger than the downy woodpecker.



Google AI Overview:

"The Red-bellied Woodpecker is a medium-sized bird, about 9 to 10.5 inches long with a 13- to 18-inch wingspan, similar in size to a robin, recognizable by its barred black-and-white back and faint reddish belly (often hard to see), with males having a red cap and females a red nape, making it a common sight in eastern North American woodlands."