Digging In by kvphoto
Digging In

Wishing you all a Happy New Year.

This red bellied woodpecker seemed to have his beak buried in this tree. This bird is significantly larger than the downy woodpecker.

Google AI Overview:
"The Red-bellied Woodpecker is a medium-sized bird, about 9 to 10.5 inches long with a 13- to 18-inch wingspan, similar in size to a robin, recognizable by its barred black-and-white back and faint reddish belly (often hard to see), with males having a red cap and females a red nape, making it a common sight in eastern North American woodlands."
KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
eDorre ace
Wonderful. Especially nice background and pose
December 31st, 2025  
Cathy
Wonderful close up! Love them until they start pecking on my cedar sided house! Happy NewYear! 🎉
December 31st, 2025  
Heather ace
A great shot, KV! You did well to capture that patch of red on its head (and interesting info about the males and females). Fav
January 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
January 1st, 2026  
