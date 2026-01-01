Sign up
Previous
Photo 2547
Looking Ahead
"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals."
--Melody Beattie-I'm still working on my goals for 2026... and they will be so awesome and fun to pursue. Yesterday I completed my 7th year on 365 and today I begin year 8. Happy New Year!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
1
@kvphoto
5
3
1
365
ILCE-7RM5
1st January 2026 2:55pm
Tags
bird
northern cardinal
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Joanne Diochon
ace
A gorgeous image to start the year.
January 2nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow such a magnificent red colour!
January 2nd, 2026
Heather
ace
Wow! What a stunning capture of Mr. Cardinal! His red is so brilliant! Super light and details too! And- congratulations on beginning year 8 on 365! Fav
January 2nd, 2026
