Looking Ahead by kvphoto
Photo 2547

Looking Ahead

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals."

--Melody Beattie-I'm still working on my goals for 2026... and they will be so awesome and fun to pursue. Yesterday I completed my 7th year on 365 and today I begin year 8. Happy New Year!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
A gorgeous image to start the year.
January 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow such a magnificent red colour!
January 2nd, 2026  
Heather ace
Wow! What a stunning capture of Mr. Cardinal! His red is so brilliant! Super light and details too! And- congratulations on beginning year 8 on 365! Fav
January 2nd, 2026  
