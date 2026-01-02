Previous
Looking Back by kvphoto
Last year was awesome... I nailed my hiking goal (365 miles/587.411 km) with 430 miles/692 km. My reading goal was 71 books and I read 74. We did an incredible amount of traveling and camping. We attended two camper rallies, one 4WD driving workshop, and I attended one photo workshop and completed an incredible backpacking journey in the Grand Canyon.

Looking Forward.
I'm planning on ramping up exercise and still making time for photography... not sure I can do it all but I sure love how I feel when I get outside and hike, bike, walk, and look all around me and photograph this big, beautiful, crazy world.

Goals:
Hiking - 360 miles/579.364 km
Cycling- 480 miles/772.485 lm
Walking- 360 miles//579.364 km
Total exercise miles/km -- 1200 miles/1931.213

Reading Goal: 72 books
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow go KV you just inspired me hugely!
January 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful shot. Congrats on all your accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing the photos of your exciting year ahead!
January 3rd, 2026  
Heather ace
A perfect and beautiful shot for your narrative, KV! I love the light on his red cap and the soft blue background! And look at you! It's amazing what you have done in the last year! I have no doubt that you will achieve your goals for this year, too! Fav
January 3rd, 2026  
Bill
Great job with both goals.
January 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Superb capture, clarity
January 3rd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot for your post. Congrats on acheiving your goals in 2025. Very impressive. Looking forward to seeing your shots as you work on your 2026 goals!
January 3rd, 2026  
