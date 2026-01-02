Looking Back

Looking Back.

Last year was awesome... I nailed my hiking goal (365 miles/587.411 km) with 430 miles/692 km. My reading goal was 71 books and I read 74. We did an incredible amount of traveling and camping. We attended two camper rallies, one 4WD driving workshop, and I attended one photo workshop and completed an incredible backpacking journey in the Grand Canyon.



Looking Forward.

I'm planning on ramping up exercise and still making time for photography... not sure I can do it all but I sure love how I feel when I get outside and hike, bike, walk, and look all around me and photograph this big, beautiful, crazy world.



Goals:

Hiking - 360 miles/579.364 km

Cycling- 480 miles/772.485 lm

Walking- 360 miles//579.364 km

Total exercise miles/km -- 1200 miles/1931.213



Reading Goal: 72 books

