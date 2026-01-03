Previous
Birds Eye View by kvphoto
Photo 2549

Birds Eye View

The scientific name of the Northern Cardinal is Cardinalis cardinalis though this bird is known by many different local names according to an Audubon Magazine post. Want to learn more?
https://www.audubon.org/magazine/10-fun-facts-about-northern-cardinal
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

@kvphoto
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful fella!
January 3rd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful! Great light.
January 3rd, 2026  
Heather ace
What a fabulous capture, KV! His red is so brilliant and the textures of his feathers are so clear! I also love how he is giving you / us the side-eye (with that eye so focused and shiny!) Fav (p.s. Thank you for the link, too!)
January 4th, 2026  
