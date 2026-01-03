Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2549
Birds Eye View
The scientific name of the Northern Cardinal is Cardinalis cardinalis though this bird is known by many different local names according to an Audubon Magazine post. Want to learn more?
https://www.audubon.org/magazine/10-fun-facts-about-northern-cardinal
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3070
photos
166
followers
155
following
698% complete
View this month »
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
Latest from all albums
2543
2544
2545
2546
439
2547
2548
2549
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st January 2026 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
male
,
northern cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
bird's eye view
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful fella!
January 3rd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful! Great light.
January 3rd, 2026
Heather
ace
What a fabulous capture, KV! His red is so brilliant and the textures of his feathers are so clear! I also love how he is giving you / us the side-eye (with that eye so focused and shiny!) Fav (p.s. Thank you for the link, too!)
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close