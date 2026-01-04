Previous
Nuthatch by kvphoto
Photo 2550

Nuthatch

This brown-headed nuthatch looks like a tiny missile ready to launch.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderful close-up and yes, I think he's aimed right at your bird feeder.
January 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
January 5th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Awesome zoom shot!
January 5th, 2026  
