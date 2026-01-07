Previous
Sitting in the Sunlight by kvphoto
Photo 2553

Sitting in the Sunlight

"The late afternoon sunlight, warm as oil, sweet as childhood."

--Stephen King
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
699% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact