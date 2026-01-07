Sign up
Previous
Photo 2553
Sitting in the Sunlight
"The late afternoon sunlight, warm as oil, sweet as childhood."
--Stephen King
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3074
photos
165
followers
154
following
699% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th January 2026 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
northern cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
