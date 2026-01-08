Previous
Pine Warbler by kvphoto
Photo 2554

Pine Warbler

I enjoyed listening to the song of the Pine Warbler this afternoon as I took a few photos in my backyard. Give a listen if you have a minute:

https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Pine_Warbler/sounds
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful bird! Every now and then we see one around here.
January 8th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a delightful call, thanks for the link. Beautiful shot
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact