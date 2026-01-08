Sign up
Previous
Photo 2554
Pine Warbler
I enjoyed listening to the song of the Pine Warbler this afternoon as I took a few photos in my backyard. Give a listen if you have a minute:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Pine_Warbler/sounds
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3075
photos
165
followers
154
following
699% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th January 2026 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
songbird
,
pine warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful bird! Every now and then we see one around here.
January 8th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a delightful call, thanks for the link. Beautiful shot
January 8th, 2026
