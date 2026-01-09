Sign up
Previous
Photo 2555
A Bit of Blue
It is always a gift to see bluebirds especially on a gray and overcast day. A bit of blue always lifts my spirits.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
6
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
3076
photos
165
followers
154
following
700% complete
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th January 2026 10:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
eastern bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Linda Godwin
She is beautiful and watching you.
January 9th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
She definitely does!
January 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful little bird.
January 9th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
January 9th, 2026
Jenny
ace
Just perfect!
January 9th, 2026
