A Bit of Blue by kvphoto
A Bit of Blue

It is always a gift to see bluebirds especially on a gray and overcast day. A bit of blue always lifts my spirits.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

KV



January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Linda Godwin
She is beautiful and watching you.
January 9th, 2026  
Dorothy
She definitely does!
January 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful little bird.
January 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful capture!
January 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Pretty
January 9th, 2026  
Jenny
Just perfect!
January 9th, 2026  
