Meeting at the Feeder

At first I thought the smaller bird was a juvenile bluebird looking up in adoration of an adult bluebird and then I noticed the orange beak… so I’m just not sure because bluebird beaks are typically black. The chest on the smaller bird has colors typical of a bluebird… thoughts? Can anyone identify the smaller bird? My Seek app identified is as a sparrow but I don’t think it looks at all like a sparrow.



We are in the midst of a storm front with lightning and thunderstorms… I am posting this during a break in the storm… we have already had about 2.5” of rain and still expecting more on the way. Glad I got to get a few bird photos yesterday before the storms rolled in around noon.