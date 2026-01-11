Sign up
Previous
Photo 2557
Takeoff
Exploding out of the holly bush in a rush of red... with cardinal wings outstretched... he was gone in an instant.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
7
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3079
photos
167
followers
155
following
700% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th January 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
takeoff
,
northern cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
GaryW
ace
Great timing!
January 11th, 2026
Heather
ace
A great shot, KV! I love the blur of his wings to show his quick movement! And you captured him perfectly framed between the two holly branches! Fav
January 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous photograph
January 11th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Great action shot with motion.
January 11th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
January 11th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Perfect timing- you caught "the instant"!
January 11th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good timing
January 11th, 2026
