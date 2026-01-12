Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2558
Fly Away
"Let's fly away and live forever."
--Orson Scott Card--This is a composite of two images of the same bird taken 9 seconds apart.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
10
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3080
photos
167
followers
155
following
700% complete
View this month »
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Latest from all albums
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
440
2557
2558
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th January 2026 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
holly
,
composite
,
fly away
,
takeoff
,
northern cardinal
,
flying away
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Dave
ace
Lovely colrs and detail
January 12th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Lovely catch.
January 12th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Great composite. Well done.
January 12th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So well done!
January 12th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Stunning capture!
January 12th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A delightful image!
January 13th, 2026
Heather
ace
Very cool, KV! You're so good at these composites! A beautiful image! Fav
January 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
So pretty!
January 13th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great image. I thought at first that it was one male driving another one off since they are very territorial.
January 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close