Fly Away by kvphoto
Photo 2558

Fly Away

"Let's fly away and live forever."

--Orson Scott Card--This is a composite of two images of the same bird taken 9 seconds apart.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Dave ace
Lovely colrs and detail
January 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Lovely catch.
January 12th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Great composite. Well done.
January 12th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So well done!
January 12th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Stunning capture!
January 12th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A delightful image!
January 13th, 2026  
Heather ace
Very cool, KV! You're so good at these composites! A beautiful image! Fav
January 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
So pretty!
January 13th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great image. I thought at first that it was one male driving another one off since they are very territorial.
January 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 13th, 2026  
