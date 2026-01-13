Sign up
Previous
Photo 2559
Corn for Dinner
This red bellied woodpecker grabbed a piece of corn from the feeder and flew high into an oak tree to have dinner.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
Photo Details
Tags
corn
,
dinner
,
red bellied woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Babs
ace
Nice timing. That will stop him pecking at the tree.
January 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 13th, 2026
