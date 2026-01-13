Previous
Corn for Dinner by kvphoto
Photo 2559

Corn for Dinner

This red bellied woodpecker grabbed a piece of corn from the feeder and flew high into an oak tree to have dinner.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Babs ace
Nice timing. That will stop him pecking at the tree.
January 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 13th, 2026  
