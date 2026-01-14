Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2560
Annoying Sparrow
This sparrow landed too close to this cardinal and you can see his reaction... cardinals can be fierce.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3083
photos
167
followers
155
following
701% complete
View this month »
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
Latest from all albums
2555
2556
440
2557
2558
2559
441
2560
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th January 2026 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
fight
,
sparrow
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Leave a Comment
