Scratch That Itch by kvphoto
Photo 2562

Scratch That Itch

"Happiness is having a scratch for every itch."

--Ogden Nash
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Heather ace
Wow! Another amazing timing capture, KV! No matter the pose, the male cardinal always looks stunning, especially in the light! Fav
January 16th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Cute catch
January 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture :)
January 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great timing
January 16th, 2026  
