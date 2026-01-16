Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2562
Scratch That Itch
"Happiness is having a scratch for every itch."
--Ogden Nash
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3085
photos
167
followers
155
following
701% complete
View this month »
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
Latest from all albums
440
2557
2558
2559
441
2560
2561
2562
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th January 2026 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funny
,
humor
,
bird
,
scratch
,
itch
,
northern cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Wow! Another amazing timing capture, KV! No matter the pose, the male cardinal always looks stunning, especially in the light! Fav
January 16th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Cute catch
January 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great timing and capture :)
January 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great timing
January 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close