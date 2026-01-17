Looking Up

Kate, Sugar, and I had a nice hike this afternoon on the Homestead trail at Red Top Mountain State Park. It was about 50F/10C out so not too cold and not too hot. The sun was not out much of the time but it was still a nice day on the trail.



Today I booked another hiking trip to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. I'm looking forward to seeing the Colorado River, Bright Angel Campground, and Phantom Ranch once again. The trip is a short one... 2 night and 3 days and we will hike in & out on the South Kaibab trail. I won't have to carry a heavy pack this time since the trip is "mule assisted" and my gear will be carried down via mule. The round trip distance is 14.8 miles/23.81829 km with 4,924 feet of elevation loss/gain. This will still be challenging but easier without a heavy backpack.