Photo 2564
Windblown
"Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind."
--Shania Twain--the ruffled feathers on this cardinal's crest make it look like a bad hair day. It has been windy and cold here... hoping for a little less wind and/or some warmer temps!
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
January 18th, 2026
Diane
ace
How funny! Another great photo.
January 18th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful capture! Definitely a bad hair day!
January 18th, 2026
GaryW
ace
So interesting to see!
January 18th, 2026
