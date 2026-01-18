Previous
Windblown by kvphoto
Windblown

"Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind."

--Shania Twain--the ruffled feathers on this cardinal's crest make it look like a bad hair day. It has been windy and cold here... hoping for a little less wind and/or some warmer temps!
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
January 18th, 2026  
Diane ace
How funny! Another great photo.
January 18th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful capture! Definitely a bad hair day!
January 18th, 2026  
GaryW ace
So interesting to see!
January 18th, 2026  
