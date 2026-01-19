Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2565
Catching the Scent
Sugar loves to smell everything… it is one of her favorite ways of engaging with the world around her.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3089
photos
168
followers
155
following
702% complete
View this month »
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
Latest from all albums
441
2560
2561
2562
2563
442
2564
2565
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th January 2026 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nose
,
sugar
,
scent
,
sniffing
,
“high
,
key”
,
“great
,
pyrenees”
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
gloria jones
ace
Awww...Such a great capture
January 19th, 2026
Diana
ace
Stunning white on white image!
January 19th, 2026
moni kozi
I say that tgey are reading tge newspaper... particularly when going out on the daily stroll.
Nice high key shot.
January 19th, 2026
Mags
ace
Too sweet!
January 19th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the edit
January 19th, 2026
Lin
ace
A beautiful capture! Fav.
January 19th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Sweet capture!
January 19th, 2026
Sid
ace
Love the moment and the high key processing...
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice high key shot.