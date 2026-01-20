Previous
Red-shouldered Hawk by kvphoto
Photo 2566

Red-shouldered Hawk

Kate spotted this hawk in one of our neighbor's trees. Needless to say all the smaller birds that frequent our feeders hide when the haws are around.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

KV

@kvphoto
Jenny
What a great shot of such a beautiful bird!
January 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot.
January 20th, 2026  
Heather ace
Wow! An excellent capture, KV (and great sighting, Kate!) Super clarity and detail, and so pretty with its markings and the blue-sky background! Fav
January 20th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Outstanding capture of this beauty.
January 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite photography
January 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
January 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 21st, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Terrific detail
January 21st, 2026  
Vanessa
Coopers hawk? Great shot….beware little birds!
January 21st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture!
January 21st, 2026  
