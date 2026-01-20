Sign up
Previous
Photo 2566
Red-shouldered Hawk
Kate spotted this hawk in one of our neighbor's trees. Needless to say all the smaller birds that frequent our feeders hide when the haws are around.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Tags
bird
,
perched
,
red-shouldered-hawk
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Jenny
What a great shot of such a beautiful bird!
January 20th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot.
January 20th, 2026
Heather
ace
Wow! An excellent capture, KV (and great sighting, Kate!) Super clarity and detail, and so pretty with its markings and the blue-sky background! Fav
January 20th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Outstanding capture of this beauty.
January 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite photography
January 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
January 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 21st, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific detail
January 21st, 2026
Vanessa
Coopers hawk? Great shot….beware little birds!
January 21st, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture!
January 21st, 2026
