Previous
Photo 2567
Yellow Rumped Warblers
"If one truly loves nature one finds beauty everywhere."
--Vincent Van Gogh--a composite of two of my photos... not sure if it is the same bird or two different ones.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th January 2026 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perch
,
composite
,
bif
,
yellow-rumped warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet action shot.
January 21st, 2026
Heather
ace
Well-done, KV! I love seeing them both with their different positions! Such pretty little birds, and they stand out wonderfully against your soft background! Fav
January 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Super composite!
January 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Oh how sweet! I don't believe I've seen any before.
January 21st, 2026
