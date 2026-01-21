Previous
Yellow Rumped Warblers by kvphoto
Photo 2567

Yellow Rumped Warblers

"If one truly loves nature one finds beauty everywhere."

--Vincent Van Gogh--a composite of two of my photos... not sure if it is the same bird or two different ones.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet action shot.
January 21st, 2026  
Heather ace
Well-done, KV! I love seeing them both with their different positions! Such pretty little birds, and they stand out wonderfully against your soft background! Fav
January 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Super composite!
January 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh how sweet! I don't believe I've seen any before.
January 21st, 2026  
