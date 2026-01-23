Previous
Waiting Game by kvphoto
Photo 2569

Waiting Game

The pine warblers are waiting for their turn at the suet feeder just below their perches. This is a composite of three shots I took yesterday. The one in the middle looks like he has his brakes on to keep from sliding down the wet pole.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
703% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact