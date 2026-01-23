Sign up
Photo 2569
Waiting Game
The pine warblers are waiting for their turn at the suet feeder just below their perches. This is a composite of three shots I took yesterday. The one in the middle looks like he has his brakes on to keep from sliding down the wet pole.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Taken
22nd January 2026 12:52pm
rain
rainy day
composite
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
pine warblers
