Photo 2570
On Patrol
This Northern Cardinal couple are on patrol and are watching for the winter storm that is supposed to arrive today.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th January 2026 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
couple
,
patrol
,
composite
,
northern cardinals
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous!
January 24th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Wonderful you caught the pair of them!
January 24th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely couple
January 24th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
What a cute pair.
January 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
A handsome couple
January 24th, 2026
