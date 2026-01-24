Previous
On Patrol by kvphoto
On Patrol

This Northern Cardinal couple are on patrol and are watching for the winter storm that is supposed to arrive today.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

KV

ace
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous!
January 24th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful you caught the pair of them!
January 24th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely couple
January 24th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
What a cute pair.
January 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
A handsome couple
January 24th, 2026  
