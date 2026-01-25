Previous
House Finch by kvphoto
Photo 2571

House Finch

"There are two ways to live: you can live as if nothing is a miracle; you can live as if everything is a miracle."

--Albert Einstein--We are doing well so far in the winter ice storm... we had ice this morning but most has melted. Tonight will be the tough part since it is continuing to rain and tonight the temperature is supposed to really drop. This shot was taken through the glass door looking out at our backyard. I so enjoy watching all the different birds that visit us. I am thankful for this miracle of mother nature. I am certain that having bird feeders and a near constant supply of bird seed helps too.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
704% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW ace
Lovely Finch! Praying you stay safe and warm!
January 25th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors repeated in the bokeh
January 25th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Love the colours! Stay warm!
January 25th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
I am sure birds find it very welcoming in such bad weather. Lovely shot
January 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute little puffed up bird.
January 25th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
I believe in miracles and feeding the birds helps them and allows us to enjoy their presence and beauty
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact