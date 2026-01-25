House Finch

"There are two ways to live: you can live as if nothing is a miracle; you can live as if everything is a miracle."



--Albert Einstein--We are doing well so far in the winter ice storm... we had ice this morning but most has melted. Tonight will be the tough part since it is continuing to rain and tonight the temperature is supposed to really drop. This shot was taken through the glass door looking out at our backyard. I so enjoy watching all the different birds that visit us. I am thankful for this miracle of mother nature. I am certain that having bird feeders and a near constant supply of bird seed helps too.