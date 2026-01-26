Hickory Lake

Recently I saw a cool portrait image that featured a "beautiful disaster" effect. I've since lost track of that portrait image & photographer but today I purchased a photoshop action to create this effect. It is a pretty interesting process. It may work best when you have more of a prominent main subject as opposed to a landscape shot.



Weather update -- we weathered the storm just fine... no problems at all. We currently have howling strong winds and below freezing temps. I'm ready for some warmer temps!