Discuss
Previous
Photo 2574
Our Own Unique Bubble
“I think we all see the world from our own little unique bubble.”
—Julie Taymor
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
5
3
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3101
photos
168
followers
155
following
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2569
2570
2571
444
2572
2573
445
2574
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th January 2026 10:26am
Privacy
Public
macro
,
bubbles
,
soap
,
solarization
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Bubbles within bubbles.
January 28th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
January 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love the metalic effect and colours!
January 28th, 2026
vaidas
ace
Interesting
January 28th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Trying to figure out what the green is! Beautiful bubbles.
January 28th, 2026
