Colored Bubbles by kvphoto
Photo 2575

Colored Bubbles

“Days are colored bubbles that float upon the surface of fathomless nights.”

—Rabindranath Tagore—This is the same photo I posted yesterday without the solarization.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
Linda Godwin
This is very colorful with all the different shapes, very cool!
January 29th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool colors!
January 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful rainbow colours trapped in the bubbles
January 29th, 2026  
