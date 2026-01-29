Sign up
Previous
Photo 2575
Colored Bubbles
“Days are colored bubbles that float upon the surface of fathomless nights.”
—Rabindranath Tagore—This is the same photo I posted yesterday without the solarization.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
3
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
3102
photos
168
followers
155
following
705% complete
View this month »
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th January 2026 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bubbles
,
soap
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Linda Godwin
This is very colorful with all the different shapes, very cool!
January 29th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool colors!
January 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful rainbow colours trapped in the bubbles
January 29th, 2026
