Photo 2577
Rising Bubbles
“Happiness is like rising bubbles -- delightful and inevitably fleeting. Joy is the oxygen -- ever present.”
—Danielle LaPorte
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
2
1
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing.
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th January 2026 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
macro
,
abstract
,
bubbles
,
soap
,
solarization
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
These bubbles are just marvelous!
January 31st, 2026
Sid
ace
Beautiful abstract, definite fave...
January 31st, 2026
